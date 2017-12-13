New 'biker bar' rolls in to Coeur d'Alene

Big bikes, little bikes, they all get the same love and attention.

But that’s just in one room at the Coeur d’Alene Bike Company.

“Bikes and beer kind of go hand-in-hand,” Alex Castagno said.

Castagno and Chris Caro own the shop; they recently got approval from the city to have a beer and wine license.

Growing to the already outdoor adventure culture that Coeur d’Alene and north Idaho enjoy, this is exciting times.

Especially when the city is becoming more and more bike and pedestrian friendly.

Like flashing crosswalks at 7th and Birch, the city says that was paid for by a grant they received in the spring of 2017 and the local rotary club.

The city added they plan on installing more in areas where bike or pedestrian versus car collisions have happened.

Also, the city is updating their trails and bikeways.

Which in turn makes it easier for people to get around in the long run, or bike.

And, they will be able to soon share their “Post Ride” story.

“Everybody has that adrenaline going, they are still thinking about their scary little moment on the bike or the view at the top and we're really just trying to roll with that,” Caro said.

On the same day the Post Ride opens, the Coeur d’Alene Bike Company will host “Bikers Give Back.”

Castagno and Caro say people can come by between 10 A.M.-6 P.M. to drop off non-perishable food items, toys, and coats to help the community.

For the Coeur d’Alene Trails and Bikeways Plan, click here: http://www.cdaid.org/files/Parks/Master_Plans/2017%20Coeur%20d'Alene%20Trails%20and%20Bikeways%20Master%20Plan%204-14.pdf