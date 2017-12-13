Ohio student arrested for tying to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex with teen boy

A 22-year-old student from Youngstown State University was arrested this week for allegedly attempting to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.

Albert Maruna is charged with attempting unlawful sexual contact with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, possessing criminal tools and importuning.

WOIO-TV reports police in Austintown, Ohio, say Maruna started chatting online with someone he believed to be an underage boy through a dating app.According to police, both agreed to get together on December 12, and Maruna would bring chicken alfredo and Sprite. Police say Maruna traveled to Austintown thinking he was meeting the boy, but when he got there he was arrested.

Maruna was arrested in possession of an iPhone, laptop computer, three zip drives, a bottle of personal lubricant, two bottles of Sprite and chicken alfredo in a Tupperware container.

He's currently being held in the Mahoning County Jail.