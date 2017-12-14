Moore not conceding defeat in Alabama Senate race

Alabama Republican Roy Moore says he is waiting for the "final count" in the Alabama race for U.S. Senate.



Moore in a Wednesday video released by his campaign, said it was a close race and that some military and provisional ballots had yet to be counted.



Moore said he is waiting for certification of the final vote by the Alabama secretary of state. That is expected to occur sometime between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3.



Unofficial returns show that Democrat Doug Jones defeated Moore by about 20,000 votes or 1.5 percent.



Moore released the message several hours after Jones urged him to "do the right thing" and concede.



Moore, who is known for his evangelical politics, called the election a battle for the "heart and soul" of the country.

