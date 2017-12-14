Man shot, killed by police in northern Montana ID'd

(AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by police in northern Montana.



The Great Falls Tribune reports 51-year-old Stacy Micheletti was shot when he brandished a weapon during a confrontation in the city's east side Monday morning. Police were trying to speak with the man about an incident that occurred about an hour earlier.



No officers were injured, and investigators have not said what kind of weapon Micheletti brandished.



State records show Micheletti was convicted of robbery in 1998, burglary in 1985 and rape the same year.



