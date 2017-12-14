WATCH: 2-year-old boy 'rescues' sister during wrestling match

The cuteness of this video might make you tap out.

NBC affiliate WNDU in South Bend, Indiana, posted the video of a young girl's wrestling match on their Facebook. In it, two 4-year-old girls are squaring off, as they grapple for position, a little 2-year-old boy, one of the wrestlers' brother, comes charging to the rescue. The crowd cheers before the little guy is swiftly lifted from the mat.One of the crowd members calls it, "The best thing I have ever seen."

WNDU found out the tiny wrestler is Ruby Lewis, and the tinier hero is Jash. Their mother, Crystal talked to the station on Tuesday, since the video has exploded in popularity, even being picked up by the UK publication The Mirror

"Some people's kids are jealous of the next sibling down, and neither one of mine have ever been that way, they're always like that's my sister, that's my brother. They were never really jealous of the baby. They were more protective," Crystal said.

Jash is still too young to wrestle, but his mom says he'll be ready when he gets the chance.

"He doesn't play with toys, he plays with wrestling gear, he wears helmets and shin guards and mouth guards and singlets... so he's already ready."

Since it was posted, the Facebook video has more than 8 million views and has been shared more than 187,000 times.

Watch it for yourself below: