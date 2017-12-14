Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) - Disney buying big chunk of 21st Century Fox in $52.4B deal, bringing together film studios and growing overseas.



Under the terms of the all-stock deal, Fox assets that will be sold to Disney, including the Twentieth Century Fox movie and TV studio.



The Wall Street Journal first reported the exact terms of the deal.

