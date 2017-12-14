Salma Hayek says Harvey Weinstein forced her into sex scene in 'Frida'

NEW YORK (AP) - In an op-ed, Salma Hayek says that her refusals of Harvey Weinstein's advances led to a nightmare experience making the 2002 Frida Kahlo biopic "Frida."



The New York Times on Wednesday published Hayek's account in which she writes that Weinstein was for years "my monster." The actress said that Weinstein would turn up at her door "at all hours of the night, hotel after hotel, location after location."



Hayek lists the many ways she denied Weinstein, including saying no to massages, showers and sex. Hayek says that Weinstein then made outrageous demands on the production of "Frida," which Hayek was producing, including insisting she film a sex scene with full frontal nudity.



In order to finish the film, Hayek agreed but had a nervous breakdown while shooting the scene.

