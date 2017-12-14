WATCH: Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota apologizes to media after 'getting an earful' from his mom

No matter how famous you get, or how much money you make, or even if you're the face of an entire NFL franchise, there's always one person who can bring you back down to Earth: Mom.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota understandably wasn't very happy after Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Mariota, obviously upset at the defeat, was short with reporters asking him questions following the loss.

Most didn't think anything of it. He was visually upset at how the game went, but we've certainly seen worse press conferences.

But here was Mariota's:

"I've been hurting our team. I have to find ways to get better."



Marcus Mariota Postgame Press Conference #TENvsAZ pic.twitter.com/DApoashPfo — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 11, 2017

Nothing bad right? He was visually disappointed, but still sat through the press conference and delivered answers.

His mom was not a fan and apparently gave her son "an earful" after seeing it.

That earful prompted this apology:

.@Titans QB Marcus Mariota starts off media availability by apologizing to media for being rude after Sunday’s loss. He said his mom jumped his case pic.twitter.com/kLPk5g5jRT — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 13, 2017

Moms know best, right?