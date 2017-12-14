5 years since Sandy Hook School Shooting... Remembering the 26 victims

5 years since Sandy Hook School Shooting... Remembering the 26 victimsPosted: Updated:
Bob Ferguson says he'll sue over FCC's net neutrality repeal
SEATTLE (AP) - Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says he plans to file yet another lawsuit against the Trump administration: this one over net neutrality. In a news release, Ferguson said that within days he will challenge the Federal Communications Commission's vote Thursday to repeal Obama-era rules that guaranteed equal access to the internet. He says the agency failed to follow the Administrative Procedures Act. Ferguson has also sued over President ...>>
Idaho company faces fine after FedEx workers exposed to radiation
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - U.S. officials want to fine an Idaho company that sent radioactive materials across the country that leaked from lead containers and exposed FedEx workers. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Thursday announced a proposed $22,400 fine for Idaho Falls-based Qal-Tek Associates. The federal agency says radiation levels of the package sent from a job site in New York to Idaho exceeded regulatory limits. But it says none of the FedEx workers were in ...>>
State lawmaker resigns leadership post amid harassment allegations
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A state lawmaker who is facing scrutiny over past allegations of sexual harassment has been removed from his ranking member position on a House committee, and resigned his position as assistant floor leader, House leaders say. Republican Rep. Matt Manweller was removed from his position on the House Labor and Workplace Standards Committee Thursday, according to a written statement released by House>>
AR-15 stolen from Spokane County deputy's patrol car
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a deputy's AR-15 was stolen a week ago out of the deputy's patrol car. The Sheriff's Office says the window of the car was smashed while it was parked at the deputy's home overnight. The Sheriff's Office says it is normal for deputies to keep guns locked in patrol cars overnight.>>
Deputies searching for missing Spokane woman in remote area of Shoshone County
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police are actively searching for a missing Spokane woman north of Kingston near Coeur d'Alene River Road. Undersheriff Holly Lindsey tells us that this all started Wednesday night when three girls, two of them teenagers and one in her 20's, went north to watch the meteor shower.>>
FCC votes down Obama-era 'net neutrality' rules
NEW YORK - The Federal Communications Commission has voted on party lines to undo sweeping Obama-era "net neutrality" rules that guaranteed equal access to internet. The agency's Democratic commissioners dissented in the 3-2 vote Thursday. The FCC's new rules could usher in big changes in how Americans use the internet.>>
5 years since Sandy Hook School Shooting... Remembering the 26 victims
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) - Out of a senseless tragedy, many relatives of the 26 children and educators killed five years ago at Sandy Hook Elementary School have sought ways to find meaning in advocacy. They've dedicated themselves to charity, activism and other efforts to channel their grief and, in many cases, to help prevent violence.>>
Clyburn blasts FCC net neutrality repeal
WASHINGTON - Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, a Democrat who was appointed by President Barack Obama, lambasted the "preordained outcome" of the vote that she says hurts people, small and large businesses, and marginalized populations. She outlined her dissent from prepared remarks before the vote.>>
WATCH: Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota apologizes to media after 'getting an earful' from his mom
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - No matter how famous you get, or how much money you make, or even if you're the face of an entire NFL franchise, there's always one person who can bring you back down to Earth: Mom. Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota wasn't very happy after Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Mariota, obviously upset at the defeat, was short with reporters asking him questions following the loss.>>
5-year-old church shooting survivor wants 1 thing for Christmas (and you can help)
NBCNEWS.COM - Ryland Ward, the 5-year-old boy who was repeatedly shot at church during last month’s horrific massacre in Sutherland Springs, Texas, has only one thing on his Christmas wish list as he recovers in the hospital: holiday cards. Ryland’s grandmother, Sandy Ward, explained to TODAY that there’s not a lot Ryland can do during the day at University Hospital in San Antonio, about an hour’s drive from his home.>>