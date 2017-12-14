AR-15 stolen from Spokane County deputy's patrol car - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

AR-15 stolen from Spokane County deputy's patrol car

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a deputy's AR-15 was stolen a week ago out of the deputy's patrol car. 

The Sheriff's Office says the window of the car was smashed while it was parked at the deputy's home overnight. 

The Sheriff's Office says it is normal for deputies to keep guns locked in patrol cars overnight. 

KHQ's Joe McHale is working on this story. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • See a movie in a theater every day for a year for only $90? Costco offering bundle with MoviePass and Fandor

    See a movie in a theater every day for a year for only $90? Costco offering bundle with MoviePass and Fandor

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 5:35 PM EST2017-12-13 22:35:41 GMT

    KHQ.COM - If you're into watching movies in theaters AND at home, Costco has a deal for you! The wholesaler is offering an evoucher that bundles a full year of access to MoviePass and Fandor for only $89.99.  MoviePass, which gives free movie tickets, usually costs $120 a year alone. Twelve months of Fandor, a movie streaming service, is $60. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - If you're into watching movies in theaters AND at home, Costco has a deal for you! The wholesaler is offering an evoucher that bundles a full year of access to MoviePass and Fandor for only $89.99.  MoviePass, which gives free movie tickets, usually costs $120 a year alone. Twelve months of Fandor, a movie streaming service, is $60. 

    >>

  • Deputies searching for missing Spokane woman in remote area of Shoshone County

    Deputies searching for missing Spokane woman in remote area of Shoshone County

    Thursday, December 14 2017 3:43 PM EST2017-12-14 20:43:47 GMT

    SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police are actively searching for a missing Spokane woman north of Kingston near Coeur d'Alene River Road.  Undersheriff Holly Lindsey tells us that this all started Wednesday night when three girls, two of them teenagers and one in her 20's, went north to watch the meteor shower. 

    >>

    SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police are actively searching for a missing Spokane woman north of Kingston near Coeur d'Alene River Road.  Undersheriff Holly Lindsey tells us that this all started Wednesday night when three girls, two of them teenagers and one in her 20's, went north to watch the meteor shower. 

    >>

  • Law enforcement arrests 20 people in multi-state meth ring

    Law enforcement arrests 20 people in multi-state meth ring

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 8:46 PM EST2017-12-14 01:46:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, federal, state and local law enforcement conducted a large scale take-down targeting a criminal conspiracy distributing methamphetamine in Washington, Idaho and Montana on Wednesday. Hundreds of law enforcement officials including federal agents and state and local officers executed federal search warrants in Spokane, Moses Lake, Mattawa and in North Idaho.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, federal, state and local law enforcement conducted a large scale take-down targeting a criminal conspiracy distributing methamphetamine in Washington, Idaho and Montana on Wednesday. Hundreds of law enforcement officials including federal agents and state and local officers executed federal search warrants in Spokane, Moses Lake, Mattawa and in North Idaho.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Bob Ferguson says he'll sue over FCC's net neutrality repeal

    Bob Ferguson says he'll sue over FCC's net neutrality repeal

    Thursday, December 14 2017 6:04 PM EST2017-12-14 23:04:54 GMT
    Washington state Attorney General Bob FergusonWashington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson

    SEATTLE (AP) - Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says he plans to file yet another lawsuit against the Trump administration: this one over net neutrality. In a news release, Ferguson said that within days he will challenge the Federal Communications Commission's vote Thursday to repeal Obama-era rules that guaranteed equal access to the internet. He says the agency failed to follow the Administrative Procedures Act.    Ferguson has also sued over President ...

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says he plans to file yet another lawsuit against the Trump administration: this one over net neutrality. In a news release, Ferguson said that within days he will challenge the Federal Communications Commission's vote Thursday to repeal Obama-era rules that guaranteed equal access to the internet. He says the agency failed to follow the Administrative Procedures Act.    Ferguson has also sued over President ...

    >>

  • Idaho company faces fine after FedEx workers exposed to radiation

    Idaho company faces fine after FedEx workers exposed to radiation

    Thursday, December 14 2017 6:00 PM EST2017-12-14 23:00:51 GMT
    @radiationexperts Facebook@radiationexperts Facebook

    IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - U.S. officials want to fine an Idaho company that sent radioactive materials across the country that leaked from lead containers and exposed FedEx workers. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Thursday announced a proposed $22,400 fine for Idaho Falls-based Qal-Tek Associates. The federal agency says radiation levels of the package sent from a job site in New York to Idaho exceeded regulatory limits.    But it says none of the FedEx workers were in ...

    >>

    IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - U.S. officials want to fine an Idaho company that sent radioactive materials across the country that leaked from lead containers and exposed FedEx workers. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Thursday announced a proposed $22,400 fine for Idaho Falls-based Qal-Tek Associates. The federal agency says radiation levels of the package sent from a job site in New York to Idaho exceeded regulatory limits.    But it says none of the FedEx workers were in ...

    >>

  • State lawmaker resigns leadership post amid harassment allegations

    State lawmaker resigns leadership post amid harassment allegations

    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:42 PM EST2017-12-14 22:42:57 GMT
    http://mattmanweller.houserepublicans.wa.gov/http://mattmanweller.houserepublicans.wa.gov/

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A state lawmaker who is facing scrutiny over past allegations of sexual harassment has been removed from his ranking member position on a House committee, and resigned his position as assistant floor leader, House leaders say.  Republican Rep. Matt Manweller was removed from his position on the House Labor and Workplace Standards Committee Thursday, according to a written statement released by House 

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A state lawmaker who is facing scrutiny over past allegations of sexual harassment has been removed from his ranking member position on a House committee, and resigned his position as assistant floor leader, House leaders say.  Republican Rep. Matt Manweller was removed from his position on the House Labor and Workplace Standards Committee Thursday, according to a written statement released by House 

    >>
    •   