State lawmaker resigns leadership post amid harassment allegations

(AP) - A state lawmaker who is facing scrutiny over past allegations of sexual harassment has been removed from his ranking member position on a House committee, and resigned his position as assistant floor leader, House leaders say.



Republican Rep. Matt Manweller was removed from his position on the House Labor and Workplace Standards Committee Thursday, according to a written statement released by House Republican Leader Dan Kristiansen.



Kristiansen also wrote that he called for his resignation as assistant floor leader, to which Manweller agreed. Manweller did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. A spokesman for Kristiansen didn't offer additional details on what sparked Thursday's decision. But the move comes the same week that Manweller, who is a political science professor at Central Washington University, was placed on paid leave by the school because of a new investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/14/2017 2:35:57 PM (GMT -8:00)