Bob Ferguson says he'll sue over FCC's net neutrality repeal - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bob Ferguson says he'll sue over FCC's net neutrality repeal

Posted: Updated:
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson
SEATTLE -

(AP) - Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says he plans to file yet another lawsuit against the Trump administration: this one over net neutrality.
  
In a news release, Ferguson said that within days he will challenge the Federal Communications Commission's vote Thursday to repeal Obama-era rules that guaranteed equal access to the internet. He says the agency failed to follow the Administrative Procedures Act.
  
Ferguson has also sued over President Donald Trump's travel ban, religious exemptions for contraceptive coverage, and the decision to end deportation protections for those brought to the U.S. illegally as children, among other topics.
  
The attorney general says the FCC's action allows internet service providers to discriminate based on content and undermines a free and open internet.

12/14/2017 10:56:34 AM (GMT -8:00)

