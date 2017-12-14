Washington dairy farm worker accused of stealing dairy farm's cows

(AP) - A Washington state dairy farm worker is accused of selling his employer's cows.



Yakima County investigators say the Sunnyside dairy farm's owner became aware of the thefts on Nov. 18 after a livestock yard told him his employee was trying to pass off the farm's branded cows as his own. Livestock yard records showed that since 2014 the man was paid $30,000 for more than 30 of the dairy's cows.



The Yakima Herald reports that the man was arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree livestock theft. He has since been released.



Detectives said the man was a longtime employee of the dairy and was involved in taking cattle to market.



___



Information from: Yakima Herald-Republic, http://www.yakimaherald.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/13/2017 11:10:05 PM (GMT -8:00)