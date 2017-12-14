VIDEO: Moses Lake Police need help identifying shoplifter who sw - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

VIDEO: Moses Lake Police need help identifying shoplifter who swings ax at Home Depot employees

by Lexi Perry, Producer
Moses Lake Police via iFIBER One News Moses Lake Police via iFIBER One News
MOSES LAKE, Wash. -

Moses Lake Police are asking the public's help identifying a man who swung an ax at Home Depot employees after trying to steal a cart of merchandise. 

Surveillance video released to iFIBER One News shows the employees attempting to stop the man as he heads for the door. The shoplifter appears to hit one of the workers with the shopping cart, and exits the store. 

According to police, the suspect grabbed a large ax from his cart and began swinging it at an employee. He took off before police could arrive. 

The suspect is described as a a man in his mid-30s, approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall, wearing a black beanie, tan winter jacket, blue jeans and dark boots. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Moses Lake Police at (509) 764-3887. 

