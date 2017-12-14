Possible worker radiation exposure at Hanford has halted a project

Demolition at a highly contaminated complex at the Hanford nuclear reservation was halted Wednesday after monitors worn by the workers showed they might have inhaled radioactive particles on the job.

To ensure safety during demolition at the Plutonium Finishing Plant (PFP), the Department of Energyy (DOE) and contractor CH2M HILL Plateau Remediation Company have a robust monitoring system, which includes air samplers worn on workers' clothing during demolition.

Six personal air samplers showed low levels of contamination between Dec. 8 and 12. Additional testing was recommended for those employees.

Testing is underway with the results anticipated in January, and an investigation into the source of the contamination is underway.

DOE, the contractor, and the workforce are working closely to understand the source of these elevated readings and keep it from happening again.

According to Hanford's Facebook page, The DOE strongly believes in a workplace where hazards are identified and controlled to ensure the protection of workers, the public, and the environment. The Department supports the right of any Hanford Site worker to issue a Stop Work and appreciates the efforts by contractor CH2M, and the Hanford Atomic Metal Trades Council to ensure the safety of workers at the Site.

Hanford's expectations are that employees will have a safe work environment.