Police investigate tie between Missoula bones and Michigan case

Police are investigating whether the remains of three children found in Missoula could possibly solve a years-long mystery in Michigan.

Experts determined that bones found in a shed in Missoula in September belonged to three children, estimated ages 2-4, 5-8, and 6-10 the time of their deaths. Authorities have not indicated whether the bones show evidence as to cause of death.

According to reporters at 13abc in Toledo, Michigan State Police have confirmed that they're in contact with Missoula authorities to determine whether the bones are related to the disappearance of three Morenci, Michigan boys. Tanner, Alexander and Andrew Skelton were ages 5, 7 and 9 at the time they were reported missing.

The brothers were last seen on Thanksgiving weekend of 2010, according to 13abc. They were with their father, John Skelton, who's currently serving a 15-year sentence of unlawful imprisonment. Skelton told Michigan investigators he gave the boys to an "underground sanctuary group" to be taken into hiding and has refused to disclose further information. A news story from 2015 interviewed the boys' mother, Tanya Zuvers, who said she continued to hope that they would be found alive.

No other connection between the two cases has yet been disclosed by police.

Missoula police also disclosed Dec. 13 that they're seeking a former tenant of the property as part of their investigation.