Trump, Putin speak after Russia slams collusion probe

(AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump spoke by phone Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



The call comes the same day Putin said the U.S. is only hurting itself by investigating alleged collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia.



Putin said in remarks that mirrored Trump's arguments that concerns about collusion were "invented by people who oppose President Trump to undermine his legitimacy" and demonstrated a "lack of respect to voters who cast their ballots for him."



Putin also said the countries should be cooperating to tackle the North Korean standoff, but warned the U.S. not to use force against Pyongyang.

12/14/2017 3:04:27 PM (GMT -8:00)