Trump, Putin speak after Russia slams collusion probe

Trump, Putin speak after Russia slams collusion probePosted: Updated:
See a movie in a theater every day for a year for only $90? Costco offering bundle with MoviePass and Fandor
KHQ.COM - If you're into watching movies in theaters AND at home, Costco has a deal for you! The wholesaler is offering an evoucher that bundles a full year of access to MoviePass and Fandor for only $89.99. MoviePass, which gives free movie tickets, usually costs $120 a year alone. Twelve months of Fandor, a movie streaming service, is $60.>>
Deputies confirm missing Spokane woman in remote area of Shoshone County found safe
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police are actively searching for a missing Spokane woman north of Kingston near Coeur d'Alene River Road. Undersheriff Holly Lindsey tells us that this all started Wednesday night when three girls, two of them teenagers and one in her 20's, went north to watch the meteor shower.>>
Law enforcement arrests 20 people in multi-state meth ring
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, federal, state and local law enforcement conducted a large scale take-down targeting a criminal conspiracy distributing methamphetamine in Washington, Idaho and Montana on Wednesday. Hundreds of law enforcement officials including federal agents and state and local officers executed federal search warrants in Spokane, Moses Lake, Mattawa and in North Idaho.>>
Police investigate tie between Missoula bones and Michigan case
MORENCI, MICHIGAN - Police are investigating whether the remains of three children found in Missoula could possibly solve a years-long mystery in Michigan. Experts determined that bones found in a shed in Missoula in September belonged to three children, estimated ages 2-4, 5-8, and 6-10 the time of their deaths. Authorities have not indicated whether the bones show evidence as to cause of death. According to reporters at 13abc in Toledo,>>
Missoula Police searching for 'person of interest' after childrens' bones found in shed
MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement officers in western Montana have a "person of interest" they want to interview after a box containing the bones and teeth of three children were found in the shed of a Missoula home in September.>>
Salma Hayek says Harvey Weinstein forced her into sex scene in 'Frida'
NEW YORK (AP) - In an op-ed, Salma Hayek says that her refusals of Harvey Weinstein's advances led to a nightmare experience making the 2002 Frida Kahlo biopic "Frida." The New York Times on Wednesday published Hayek's account in which she writes that Weinstein was for years "my monster." The actress said that Weinstein would turn up at her door "at all hours of the night, hotel after hotel, location after location.">>
Montana man found with 8 lbs of meth in a spare tire tells police he'd been visiting Yogi Bear in Yellowstone
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officers say they found 8 pounds (3.6 kilograms) of meth in a spare tire during a traffic stop in Stillwater County. The Billings Gazette reported Thursday that the officers said the man driving the vehicle claimed he had been visiting Yogi Bear in Yellowstone National Park before being pulled over. The driver, 31-year-old Manuel Paz Sanchez Jr., was charged with possessing meth with intent to distribute. Sanchez was ...>>
Texas train technician honored for saving two people from burning car
NBC - A Texas commuter train technician is being hailed a hero after he saved two people from a burning car last month. Surveillance video captured the act of heroism in Houston on Nov. 20, 2017. You can see a car smashed into a pole at a rail crossing. While working his overnight shift, Leang Ear was driving by when he saw the accident and ran over to help. Ear says he pulled a woman out of the passenger seat window and after a few tries, he was able to open the driver's si...
Holy cow! Wandering bovine returned to Philly nativity scene
PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (AP) - A cow that escaped twice from a nativity scene in Philadelphia is back in place. The cow, nicknamed "Stormy," wandered away from the nativity scene at Old First Reformed Church of Christ Thursday and ended up on Interstate 95. Philadelphia police eventually boxed in the cow with their cruisers before walking it off the interstate and returning it to the church. However, WPVI-TV reported it was not long before the cow took o...>>
Cheney man on a holiday mission needs your help
CHENEY, Wash.- It's a simple wish for a big cause: giving the gift of joy and happiness to children. One Cheney man has made it his mission this Christmas to give to children in need. "I've always thought about doing something like this," said Andrew Graham. There are four boxes under his Christmas tree but it's not for his family.>>
Neighborhood observation patrol volunteers keep an eye out to prevent crime
SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather gets colder, it’s important to keep an eye on your car as it’s warming up. There are some volunteers who are keeping an extra eye on it too as they patrol. Spokane COPS has a program called the neighborhood observation patrol. Volunteers patrol hot spots, make observations, and also work with the neighborhood conditions officer. But they also focus on how they can inform the public to be safer. “Especially this time of year folks leavi...>>
Person escapes RV fire in Sagle without injury
SAGLE, Idaho - Selkirk Fire responded to a structure fire Wednesday, December 13th in Sagle. Upon arrival firefighters found a fully involved RV with two adjacent RV’s threatened. Selkirk firefighters were able to contain the fire to the primary RV. The occupant was able to escape without injury.>>
Check your tire's traction ahead of snowfall
SPOKANE, Wash. - With snow in the forecast, how can you tell if your tires are in good enough shape to handle the roads? John Stele with Tire Rama says the kind of tire you use depends on how comfortable you are driving in the snow with a specific kind of tire. You can always ask a professional too if you're unsure. But how do you check the condition of your tires? “There is a tread indicator on the tire that will tell you how much tread you have left on the tire,” Stele s...>>
Oh, Christmas plane: Pilot draws festive tree on flight tracker
The pilot of an Airbus A380 was feeling especially festive Wednesday on their flight from Germany to Denmark. The standard pre-delivery test flight outlined a massive Christmas tree across the two European countries. Airbus is drawing a giant Christmas Tree over Germany, during a test flight of an Airbus A380 for Emirates Follow live https://t.co/CEadIGqKtt pic.twitter.com/OlDVVcowYh — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 13, 2017 The outline had a flight ...
Air Force investigating death of airman found in dorm
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of an airman found in his dorm at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma. The Air Force announced that Airman Cody Watt was found dead Tuesday just after noon. Watt was an aerospace propulsion apprentice assigned to the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron who arrived to the station in March. He enlisted in October 2016. No foul play is suspected. (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press....>>
Trump, Putin speak after Russia slams collusion probe
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump spoke by phone Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The call comes the same day Putin said the U.S. is only hurting itself by investigating alleged collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia. Putin said in remarks that mirrored Trump's arguments that concerns about collusion were "invented by people who oppose President Trump to undermine his legitimacy" and demonstrated a "lack o...>>
