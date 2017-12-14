Air Force investigating death of airman found in dorm

(AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of an airman found in his dorm at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma.



The Air Force announced that Airman Cody Watt was found dead Tuesday just after noon.



Watt was an aerospace propulsion apprentice assigned to the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron who arrived to the station in March.



He enlisted in October 2016.



No foul play is suspected.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/14/2017 10:13:47 AM (GMT -8:00)