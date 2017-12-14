Oh, Christmas plane: Pilot draws festive tree on flight tracker

The pilot of an Airbus A380 was feeling especially festive Wednesday on their flight from Germany to Denmark. The standard pre-delivery test flight outlined a massive Christmas tree across the two European countries.

Airbus is drawing a giant Christmas Tree over Germany, during a test flight of an Airbus A380 for Emirates



The outline had a flight path of 40,000 feet and was shared by flight tracker website, Flightradar24. The flight took off from Hamburg, Germany and took about five hours.