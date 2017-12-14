Check your tire's traction ahead of snowfall

With snow in the forecast, how can you tell if your tires are in good enough shape to handle the roads?

John Stele with Tire Rama says the kind of tire you use depends on how comfortable you feel driving in the snow with a specific type of tire. You can always ask a professional too if you're unsure. But how do you check the condition of your tires?

“There is a tread indicator on the tire that will tell you how much tread you have left on the tire,” Stele says.

You can also use something called the “penny test.” You put a penny head first into the tire’s grooves on several areas, and if you see the top of Lincoln’s head that means the tire is worn and thin and needs to be replaced. If you can’t see the top of his head that means your tire is still okay.

For more information: http://www.firestonecompleteautocare.com/penny-tire-test/