Neighborhood observation patrol volunteers keep an eye out to prevent crime

As the weather gets colder, it’s important to keep an eye on your car as it’s warming up. There are some volunteers who are keeping an extra eye on it too as they patrol.

Spokane COPS has a program called the neighborhood observation patrol. Volunteers patrol hot spots, make observations, and also work with the neighborhood conditions officer. But they also focus on how they can inform the public to be safer.

“Especially this time of year folks leaving their cars running to warm up can contribute to car theft as well as car prowling,” says Abby Walthal with Spokane COPS.

Statistics show that one in every five vehicles that are stolen had keys in them.

Abby and Kelly Cruz were out helping prevent car thefts or prowling. If they see something where someone leaves an item of value in plain view, or if they do see someone’s car running unattended, they’ll go knock on the door to let that neighbor know.

Spokane COPS always needs volunteers. If you’d like to learn more, http://www.spokanecops.org/volunteer