Texas train technician honored for saving two people from burning car

NBC - A Texas commuter train technician is being hailed a hero after he saved two people from a burning car last month.

Surveillance video captured the act of heroism in Houston on Nov. 20, 2017.

You can see a car smashed into a pole at a rail crossing.

While working his overnight shift, Leang Ear was driving by when he saw the accident and ran over to help.

Ear says he pulled a woman out of the passenger seat window and after a few tries, he was able to open the driver's side door and rescue a man.

Moments after ear brought the people to safety, the car went up in flames.

On Thursday, the metro board of directors presented Ear with an award for his sacrifice and courage.

"I think that what I did probably anyone and most people probably would've done. I'm just happy that they're safe and alive," Ear said.

The man and woman injured in the crash are out of the hospital.

Ear says he hopes to possibly meet them soon.