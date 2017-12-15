Montana man found with 8 lbs of meth in a spare tire tells police he'd been visiting Yogi Bear in Yellowstone

(AP) - Law enforcement officers say they found 8 pounds (3.6 kilograms) of meth in a spare tire during a traffic stop in Stillwater County.



The Billings Gazette reported Thursday that the officers said the man driving the vehicle claimed he had been visiting Yogi Bear in Yellowstone National Park before being pulled over.



The driver, 31-year-old Manuel Paz Sanchez Jr., was charged with possessing meth with intent to distribute.



Sanchez was originally pulled over for tailing a vehicle too closely.



He waived a preliminary hearing. The case will be presented to a grand jury for indictment.



Sanchez remains in custody and booking documents do not indicate if he has hired an attorney.



