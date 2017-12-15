Police ask for help tracking down man who used fraudulent check - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police ask for help tracking down man who used fraudulent check to purchase UTV

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. -

Liberty Lake Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a man they say used a fraudulent check to purchase a 2018 Can Am Maverick UTV.

Since then, he has advertised the UTV on several Craigslist sites.

If you have any information, please call Liberty Lake Police Department at 509-755-1140 or Detective Bourgeois at 509-755-1142.

    •   