Doctor accused of spiking pregnant girlfriend's drink with abortion pill

A doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend's drink with an abortion pill.

Brooke Fiske told News 8 WROC in Rochester that she and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years when she learned she was pregnant.

Fiske says he didn't want to have the baby so Imran tried talking her into having an abortion, but she wanted to keep the baby.

According to WROC, Imran had recently moved from New York to Arlington, Virginia for a new job when she learned she was pregnant.

Fiske says she was 17 weeks along when she went to visit Imran and plan how they would raise the child.

"When I was drinking my tea in the evening I got to the bottom of the cup, there was a gritty substance in there," Fiske told WROC. "When I looked at it, I could tell that it was a pill that had been ground up," she said.

A few hours later, Fiske started having contractions and was rushed to Virginia Hospital Center where she lost the baby boy.

Fiske says traces of the abortion pill were found in her system.

"According to the nurse at the hospital it's 200 milligrams to induce labor. So he gave me 800," she told WROC.

Imran was arrested and is facing several charges, including cause of abortion and premeditated killing of a fetus of another.