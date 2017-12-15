White House: FBI records show 'extreme bias' against Trump - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

White House: FBI records show 'extreme bias' against Trump

WASHINGTON -

The White House says newly-revealed FBI records show there is "extreme bias" against President Donald Trump among senior leadership at the FBI.
  
Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley tells Fox News Channel that edits to former FBI Director James Comey's statement on Hillary Clinton's private email server and text messages from a top agent critical of Trump are "deeply troubling."
  
"There is extreme bias against this president with high-up members of the team there at the FBI who were investigating Hillary Clinton at the time," Gidley charges, as special counsel Robert Mueller pushes on with a probe of possible Trump campaign ties to Russia. Gidley says Trump maintains confidence in the FBI's rank-and-file the Justice Department.
  
Trump is scheduled to attend an FBI National Academy graduation service later Friday.

