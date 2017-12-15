Trump details call with Putin, says primary topic was NKorea - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump details call with Putin, says primary topic was NKorea

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump says that Russia's Vladimir Putin said some "very nice things" about him during their Thursday phone call.
  
Trump tells reporters as he leaves the White House en route to the FBI National Academy graduation ceremony that the call "was great."
  
Trump says Putin "said very nice things about what I've done for this country in terms of the economy, then he said also some negative things in terms of what's going on elsewhere."
  
He said the primary topic of their conversation was North Korea. Trump said he wants Putin's help dealing with the nation.
  
U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded Russia meddled in the 2016 election to help Trump win. Numerous investigations are under way to determine whether Trump's campaign aided the Kremlin in its efforts.
  
Trump repeated his denials Friday, insisting: "There is absolutely no collusion. That has been proven."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

