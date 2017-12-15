PHOTOS: Snow returns to Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: Snow returns to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Did you notice the snow outside? Of course you did! 

The white stuff blanketed the Inland Northwest Friday morning, causing chaos on the roads with Washington State Patrol and other emergency responders getting called out to numerous crashes and slide-offs. 

When the snow hit, you came through with a bunch of pictures and video (as you always do :) ). 

Take a look at some of them in the SLIDESHOW above (MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE), and if you have some you'd like to send us, please post them to our Facebook page. 

RELATED: Spokane snow plan focuses on more plowing, snow berm issues

Spokane's new snow plan now in effect

