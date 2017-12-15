Icy conditions causes multiple wrecks along I-84 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Icy conditions causes multiple wrecks along I-84

PAYETTE, Idaho -

(AP) - Law enforcement officials say icy conditions on Interstate 84 caused multiple crashes near the Idaho-Oregon border.
  
I-84 was blocked for several hours Friday as emergency crews responded to the wrecks.
  
Idaho State Police say roughly a half-dozen people were transported to hospitals, including two paramedics who were hit while riding in an ambulance. The medics suffered minor injuries and have since been released from the hospital.
  
Police say no one was killed.
  
I-84 has since been reopened, but officials warn that temperatures are not expected to heat up enough to melt the black ice on the roads before the end of the day. Authorities are asking drivers to slow down and the Idaho Transportation Department has dispatched truck to spread deicer and sand.

12/15/2017 1:41:34 PM (GMT -8:00)

    •   