Caldwell teen found safe after reported missing last year

(AP) - Police say a western Idaho teenager who has been missing for more than a year has been found safe.



Caldwell Police Lt. Alan Seevers told the Idaho Press-Tribune that 17-year-old Amber Thompson turned herself in to Las Vegas authorities on Wednesday.



Thompson was reported missing in September 2016.



Thompson's mother previously told the newspaper that her daughter was staying with family in Caldwell while she and her husband attended an out-of-state funeral. Family members say Thompson disappeared before school one morning.



Authorities have not provided information on the circumstances of her disappearance.

12/15/2017 9:00:56 AM (GMT -8:00)