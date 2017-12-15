Two arrested after man leads Othello Police on high speed chase in stolen vehicle

Early Friday morning, Othello Police tried to stop a stolen vehicle within the city. The driver refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit southbound on Hwy. 24. The driver drove in excess of 100 mph and lost control near the bend by Muse Rd.

The vehicle went off the roadway and collided with a utility pole. The driver got out of the vehicle and took off.

Adams County Deputies and K-9 Unit were called in to assist Othello Police. The K-9 started a track for the subject and Garrett lead the handler and other officers to 28-year-old Carlos Everybodytalksabout (yes, that is his real last name). Everybodytalksabout was hiding in a field.

Everybodytalksabout was booked into the Adams County Jail. His passenger, 25-year-old Dara Alvarez was also taken into custody for outstanding warrants.