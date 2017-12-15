Students help Liberty High School Music Director pull off flash mob proposal

Students in Spangle helped the Liberty High School Music Director pull off the ultimate flash mob proposal.

Choir Director Morgan Pendon proposed to his girlfriend Jamie Yotz at a reception following the high school choir’s winter concert.

Members of the choir, 5th-12th graders, stood up and began to sing Yotz’s favorite song, “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley. Other LHS staff, and Yotz's family members were in on the sweet surprise.

"It was particularly fun because it's really hard to surprise my sister," Jill Yotz told KHQ.

Jill says that her sister noticed an unusual amount of people in the audience, concerned that they were breaking the school's fire code.

"Morgan, what's going on?" her sister says she asked as Pendon appeared from the crowd. He then got on one knee, and popped the question! She said yes, of course.

Three years ago Yotz joked that Pendon would put together a flash mob for a proposal, but she says she didn't see this coming.

"Honestly he had thrown me off the scent of a proposal so hard that I literally still couldn't believe it was a proposal until I saw the box in his hand," Yotz told KHQ. "I finally figured out it was something specifically for me, but it was all slow motion! Then I realized he was proposing and I think was in absolute shock."

Congrats to the newly engaged couple!

Jill posted a video of her sister's surprise to her Facebook page. You can watch it here: