Students help Liberty High School Music Director pull off flash mob proposal

Students help Liberty High School Music Director pull off flash mob proposalPosted: Updated:
Doctor accused of spiking pregnant girlfriend's drink with abortion pill
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend's drink with an abortion pill. Brooke Fiske told News 8 WROC in Rochester that she and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years when she learned she was pregnant. Fiske says he didn't want to have the baby so Imran tried talking her into having an abortion, but it wasn't something she wanted. According to WROC, Imran had recently moved from New York to>>
Police: Fast food customer in Indiana orders cheese sticks, gets side of cocaine
GRIFFITH, Ind. - A fast food restaurant in Northwest Indiana will remain closed until police figure out how cocaine allegedly wound up in a customer’s order. A Broad Street Gyros customer called police Nov. 21 saying she thought there was cocaine in her takeout order. According to the Chicago Tribune, the woman told police she found a small baggie of white powder stuffed inside a plastic foam cup along with her cheese sticks. According to>>
See a movie in a theater every day for a year for only $90? Costco offering bundle with MoviePass and Fandor
KHQ.COM - If you're into watching movies in theaters AND at home, Costco has a deal for you! The wholesaler is offering an evoucher that bundles a full year of access to MoviePass and Fandor for only $89.99. MoviePass, which gives free movie tickets, usually costs $120 a year alone. Twelve months of Fandor, a movie streaming service, is $60.>>
Deputies confirm missing Spokane woman in remote area of Shoshone County found safe
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police are actively searching for a missing Spokane woman north of Kingston near Coeur d'Alene River Road. Undersheriff Holly Lindsey tells us that this all started Wednesday night when three girls, two of them teenagers and one in her 20's, went north to watch the meteor shower.>>
House fire on Bitterroot Lane destroys three cars
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a report of structure fire at 13307 E Bitterroot Ln in the Elk Ridge Heights neighborhood Friday evening. Firefighters say everyone made it out safely. When they arrived, they found a large amount of fire coming from the 3 car attached garage. Because of their quick work, the fire was under control within minutes. The occupants of the home reported smelling smoke while>>
Man asks Moses Lake police officer if he wants to race, gets arrested instead
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake police say a passenger in a car asked an officer if he wanted to race. Instead, the passenger was taken to jail on an outstanding warrant. Police say the officer was stopped at a light Thursday morning on state Route 17 when a silver car pulled up next to him. The 26-year-old leaned out the passenger-side window to yell at the officer. According to the Moses Lake Police Department, the officer recognized the>>
House fire on Bitterroot Lane destroys three cars
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a report of structure fire at 13307 E Bitterroot Ln in the Elk Ridge Heights neighborhood Friday evening. Firefighters say everyone made it out safely. When they arrived, they found a large amount of fire coming from the 3 car attached garage. Because of their quick work, the fire was under control within minutes. The occupants of the home reported smelling smoke while>>
Police: Fast food customer in Indiana orders cheese sticks, gets side of cocaine
GRIFFITH, Ind. - A fast food restaurant in Northwest Indiana will remain closed until police figure out how cocaine allegedly wound up in a customer’s order. A Broad Street Gyros customer called police Nov. 21 saying she thought there was cocaine in her takeout order. According to the Chicago Tribune, the woman told police she found a small baggie of white powder stuffed inside a plastic foam cup along with her cheese sticks. According to>>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 15th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 15th.>>
Army of firefighters takes on still-growing California fire
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) - The fourth-largest wildfire in California history continues to grow and threaten thousands of homes despite armies of fire crews and fleets of bulldozers and aircraft. The blaze northwest of Los Angeles grew by 3,000 acres overnight and although Santa Ana winds eased on Friday, they are expected to return with a vengeance over the weekend. And the fire is so large that winds on one end may be gustier than those on the other side. The 11-day-old Thomas ...>>
Eighth planet found in faraway solar system, matching ours
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - An eighth planet has been found in a faraway solar system, matching our own in numbers. Even more amazing, machines and not humans made the discovery. NASA joined with Google on Thursday to announce the finding. This eighth planet orbits the star known as Kepler-90, 2,545 light-years away. Like Earth, this new planet is the third rock from its sun. But it's much closer to its sun and therefore a scorching 800 degrees Fahrenheit (427 Celsius)>>
‘Criminal Santa’ calls 911 for help after getting trapped in California chimney
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. - A burglary suspect was arrested after becoming lodged in a chimney while trying to break into a business and then calling 911 for help, the Citrus Heights Police Department said Friday. Police said 32-year-old Jesse Berube slid down the chimney of a business in the 6900 block of Greenback Lane, trying to break in, but instead got stuck. According to KCRA News, Berube was able to move enough to reach his phone and call 911.>>
KCSO Deputy takes pies in the face to help local boy fight cancer
KCSO Deputy takes pies in the face to help local boy fight cancerThe Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is throwing its support behind an effort to help a local family whose young son is undergoing treatment for cancer. Deputy Doug Goodman, a School Resource Officer, joined students and staff at Dalton Elementary School on Friday morning for the school’s annual Christmas sing-along. During the morning assembly, the kids cheered on a “pie in the face” activity. Deputy Goodman took four pies to the face in recognition of a...>>The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is throwing its support behind an effort to help a local family whose young son is undergoing treatment for cancer. Deputy Doug Goodman, a School Resource Officer, joined students and staff at Dalton Elementary School on Friday morning for the school’s annual Christmas sing-along. During the morning assembly, the kids cheered on a “pie in the face” activity. Deputy Goodman took four pies to the face in recognition of a...>>
City of Spokane initiates full city plow
SPOKANE, Wash. - The city of Spokane is initiating a full city plow, which means the plow crews will work 24 hours a day until all the streets are cleared. Officials say it could take approximately three days to complete.>>
Man receives 3 life sentences in Washington state slayings
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to three life terms without the possibility of parole for killing three of his friends at a home in Washington state. The Columbian newspaper reports that Judge Robert Lewis also sentenced 37-year-old Brent Luyster on Friday to 54 years for attempted murder and firearm possession. Luyster killed Joseph LaMar, Janell Knight and Zachary Thompson, in July 2016, near the small town of Woodland. He tried to kill Breanne Leigh, who t...>>
Man asks Moses Lake police officer if he wants to race, gets arrested instead
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake police say a passenger in a car asked an officer if he wanted to race. Instead, the passenger was taken to jail on an outstanding warrant. Police say the officer was stopped at a light Thursday morning on state Route 17 when a silver car pulled up next to him. The 26-year-old leaned out the passenger-side window to yell at the officer. According to the Moses Lake Police Department, the officer recognized the>>
