Man asks Moses Lake police officer if he wants to race, gets arrested instead

Moses Lake police say a passenger in a car asked an officer if he wanted to race. Instead, the passenger was taken to jail on an outstanding warrant.

Police say the officer was stopped at a light Thursday morning on state Route 17 when a silver car pulled up next to him. The 26-year-old leaned out the passenger-side window to yell at the officer.

According to the Moses Lake Police Department, the officer recognized the man from previous contacts.

“The officer also knew the man had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for his arrest, because we keep track of that stuff for our frequent customers,” Williams said. “Since the guy was obviously looking for attention, our officer gave it to him, pulling the car over and arresting him on his warrant,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Police also found the driver did not have a license and was cited for driving while his license was suspended.