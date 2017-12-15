KCSO Deputy takes pies in the face to help local boy fight cancer

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is throwing its support behind an effort to help a local family whose young son is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Deputy Doug Goodman, a School Resource Officer, joined students and staff at Dalton Elementary School on Friday morning for the school’s annual Christmas sing-along. During the morning assembly, the kids cheered on a “pie in the face” activity. Deputy Goodman took four pies to the face in recognition of a $2,000 donation by employees of the sheriff’s office from their annual “No-Shave November” fundraising campaign to raise money for families fighting cancer. A few teachers as well as Jackson’s brothers also had close encounters with pies.



The school also announced the results of the Chain Link Fundraiser, overseen by school counselor Tami Frantzich. Students sold links to create a chain as part of the fundraising effort. In recent week the Kids Corps members, staff and families of Dalton have raised over $7,000 for the family of Kelli and Ryan Beckenhauer, whose son Jackson, a Dalton first grader, has Hodgkin lymphoma. Jackson has two older brothers at Dalton, Gavin (third grade) and William (fifth grade).

Part of the funds will be used to assemble Chemo Comfort Kits – which include items to help manage the side effects of chemotherapy treatments. Jackson will help deliver the comfort kits to other young patients at the Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Center at Sacred Heart Children's Hospital in Spokane, where he receives treatment.

If you’d like to help Jackson and his family, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/jackson-beats-hodgkins-lymphoma