‘Criminal Santa’ calls 911 for help after getting trapped in California chimney

A burglary suspect was arrested after becoming lodged in a chimney while trying to break into a business and then calling 911 for help, the Citrus Heights Police Department said Friday.

Police said 32-year-old Jesse Berube slid down the chimney of a business in the 6900 block of Greenback Lane, trying to break in, but instead got stuck.

According to KCRA News, Berube was able to move enough to reach his phone and call 911.

When officers and fire personnel arrived, they used special equipment to free him.

"Criminal Santa does not have the same skills as the real deal," officers said in a news release.

Berube wasn't hurt and arrested on burglary-related charges.