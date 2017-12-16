Police: Fast food customer in Indiana orders cheese sticks, gets side of cocaine

A fast food restaurant in Northwest Indiana will remain closed until police figure out how cocaine allegedly wound up in a customer’s order.

A Broad Street Gyros customer called police Nov. 21 saying she thought there was cocaine in her takeout order. According to the Chicago Tribune, the woman told police she found a small baggie of white powder stuffed inside a plastic foam cup along with her cheese sticks.

According to WGN TV, the woman became suspicious when someone from the restaurant called and tried to get the bag back, even offering to pick it up.

A K-9 later detected the scent of drugs inside the women’s bathroom at the restaurant, but no cocaine was found.

Store owner Carrie Demoff said she’s stunned by the incident and told the town council that the woman who was with her that night is no longer employed at Broad Street Gyros.

On Tuesday, the Griffith Town Council voted unanimously to let the restaurant’s business license remain suspended until police release surveillance footage from the day of the incident. The restaurant has been closed since Nov. 22.

No charges have been filed at this time.