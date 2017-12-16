House fire on Bitterroot Lane destroys three cars

Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a report of structure fire at 13307 E Bitterroot Ln in the Elk Ridge Heights neighborhood Friday evening.

Firefighters say everyone made it out safely. When they arrived, they found a large amount of fire coming from the 3 car attached garage. Because of their quick work, the fire was under control within minutes.

The occupants of the home reported smelling smoke while inside and when they went to investigate they discovered the fire in the garage. A total of three vehicles were destroyed and there was significate fire damage to the garage as well as smoke and water damage to the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Determining a cause may take some time because of the amount of fire damage, inclement weather, and there are a number of things that can cause a fire in a garage that will need to be looked at.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind residents to make sure the neighborhood fire hydrant is kept clear of snow.