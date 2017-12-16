Sign-ups show health law's staying power in Trump era

Sign-ups show health law's staying power in Trump eraPosted: Updated:
Police: Fast food customer in Indiana orders cheese sticks, gets side of cocaine
GRIFFITH, Ind. - A fast food restaurant in Northwest Indiana will remain closed until police figure out how cocaine allegedly wound up in a customer’s order. A Broad Street Gyros customer called police Nov. 21 saying she thought there was cocaine in her takeout order. According to the Chicago Tribune, the woman told police she found a small baggie of white powder stuffed inside a plastic foam cup along with her cheese sticks. According to>>
See a movie in a theater every day for a year for only $90? Costco offering bundle with MoviePass and Fandor
KHQ.COM - If you're into watching movies in theaters AND at home, Costco has a deal for you! The wholesaler is offering an evoucher that bundles a full year of access to MoviePass and Fandor for only $89.99. MoviePass, which gives free movie tickets, usually costs $120 a year alone. Twelve months of Fandor, a movie streaming service, is $60.>>
Doctor accused of spiking pregnant girlfriend's drink with abortion pill
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend's drink with an abortion pill. Brooke Fiske told News 8 WROC in Rochester that she and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years when she learned she was pregnant. Fiske says he didn't want to have the baby so Imran tried talking her into having an abortion, but it wasn't something she wanted. According to WROC, Imran had recently moved from New York to>>
House fire on Bitterroot Lane destroys three cars
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a report of structure fire at 13307 E Bitterroot Ln in the Elk Ridge Heights neighborhood Friday evening. Firefighters say everyone made it out safely. When they arrived, they found a large amount of fire coming from the 3 car attached garage. Because of their quick work, the fire was under control within minutes. The occupants of the home reported smelling smoke while>>
Caldwell teen found safe after reported missing last year
CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) - Police say a western Idaho teenager who has been missing for more than a year has been found safe. Caldwell Police Lt. Alan Seevers told the Idaho Press-Tribune that 17-year-old Amber Thompson turned herself in to Las Vegas authorities on Wednesday. Thompson was reported missing in September 2016. Thompson's mother previously told the newspaper that her daughter was staying with family in Caldwell while she and her husband attended a...>>
Eighth planet found in faraway solar system, matching ours
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - An eighth planet has been found in a faraway solar system, matching our own in numbers. Even more amazing, machines and not humans made the discovery. NASA joined with Google on Thursday to announce the finding. This eighth planet orbits the star known as Kepler-90, 2,545 light-years away. Like Earth, this new planet is the third rock from its sun. But it's much closer to its sun and therefore a scorching 800 degrees Fahrenheit (427 Celsius)>>
Possible suspension after deputy draws gun on motorcyclist
SEATTLE (AP) - A King County Sheriff's deputy who drew his gun on a motorcyclist while stopped at a red light faces a possible 10-day suspension. KING-TV reports that the Chief of the King County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division recommended the suspension on Friday for 53-year-old Richard Rowe.>>
Flames engulf Spokane Valley garage
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Flames destroyed a Spokane Valley garage Saturday morning, but thanks to alert neighbors in the area, the fire did not spread to the nearby home. Fire crews responded to a structure fire around 9 a.m. and arrived to find flames coming from a home's detached garage in the area of Sutherland and 42nd. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze before it spread to the home.>>
Sign-ups show health law's staying power in Trump era
WASHINGTON (AP) - A deadline burst of sign-ups is punctuating a tumultuous year for the Obama health law. The strong finish for HealthCare.gov reveals continued consumer demand for the program's subsidized individual health plans. But troubles aren't over for the Affordable Care Act. Actions by the Republican-led Congress and the Trump administration could undermine the law's insurance markets.>>
'This is happening': GOP revels in all-but-certain tax deal
WASHINGTON (AP) - Republicans working to execute their first major legislative achievement of Donald Trump's presidency appear to have secured the votes to pass a massive tax overhaul that Trump hoped to present to the American people for Christmas. House Speaker Paul Ryan said Friday: "This is happening. Tax reform under Republican control of Washington is happening.">>
A bird, a plane, a polar bear? Wild guests at Alaska airport
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Scott Babcock was wrapping up an early morning runway inspection at America’s farthest north airport when he saw what he thought were a couple of wolves. He took a closer look through his headlights Thursday and saw something bigger and badder.>>
House fire on Bitterroot Lane destroys three cars
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a report of structure fire at 13307 E Bitterroot Ln in the Elk Ridge Heights neighborhood Friday evening. Firefighters say everyone made it out safely. When they arrived, they found a large amount of fire coming from the 3 car attached garage. Because of their quick work, the fire was under control within minutes. The occupants of the home reported smelling smoke while>>
Police: Fast food customer in Indiana orders cheese sticks, gets side of cocaine
GRIFFITH, Ind. - A fast food restaurant in Northwest Indiana will remain closed until police figure out how cocaine allegedly wound up in a customer’s order. A Broad Street Gyros customer called police Nov. 21 saying she thought there was cocaine in her takeout order. According to the Chicago Tribune, the woman told police she found a small baggie of white powder stuffed inside a plastic foam cup along with her cheese sticks. According to>>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 15th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 15th.>>
Army of firefighters takes on still-growing California fire
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) - The fourth-largest wildfire in California history continues to grow and threaten thousands of homes despite armies of fire crews and fleets of bulldozers and aircraft. The blaze northwest of Los Angeles grew by 3,000 acres overnight and although Santa Ana winds eased on Friday, they are expected to return with a vengeance over the weekend. And the fire is so large that winds on one end may be gustier than those on the other side. The 11-day-old Thomas ...>>
Eighth planet found in faraway solar system, matching ours
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - An eighth planet has been found in a faraway solar system, matching our own in numbers. Even more amazing, machines and not humans made the discovery. NASA joined with Google on Thursday to announce the finding. This eighth planet orbits the star known as Kepler-90, 2,545 light-years away. Like Earth, this new planet is the third rock from its sun. But it's much closer to its sun and therefore a scorching 800 degrees Fahrenheit (427 Celsius)>>
