Sign-ups show health law's staying power in Trump era

Sign-ups show health law's staying power in Trump era

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

A deadline burst of sign-ups is punctuating a tumultuous year for the Obama health law.
  
The strong finish for HealthCare.gov reveals continued consumer demand for the program's subsidized individual health plans.
  
But troubles aren't over for the Affordable Care Act. Actions by the Republican-led Congress and the Trump administration could undermine the law's insurance markets.
  
On the plus side for the health overhaul, official numbers show a sizable share of first-time customers are among people rushing to finish applications ahead of Friday's enrollment deadline.
  
Final national numbers aren't expected until next year, since some states extend sign-ups to Jan. 31.
  
Still, it was only a year ago that the law seemed headed for oblivion as Donald Trump swept into the White House.

    •   