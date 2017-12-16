Flames engulf Spokane Valley garage

Flames destroyed a Spokane Valley garage Saturday morning, but thanks to alert neighbors in the area, the fire did not spread to the nearby home.

Fire crews responded to a structure fire around 9 a.m. and arrived to find flames coming from a home's detached garage in the area of Sutherland and 42nd. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze before it spread to the home. Firefighters on scene say neighbors saw the flames and reported the fire immediately.

No one was home at the time the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.