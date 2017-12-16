2 hospitalized after crashing car during police chase - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

2 hospitalized after crashing car during police chase

Posted: Updated:
MOSES LAKE, Wash. -

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports two people are in the hospital, one in critical condition, after a crash in Moses Lake Saturday morning. 

Around 4 a.m. deputies noticed a 2006 BMW driven by 29-year-old Nicholas Romero Rivera of Moses Lake. Deputies recognized Rivera because he was recently involved in an incident in Moses Lake. The BMW ran the stop sign near Maple Drive and Stratford Road. Deputies attempted to stop the car but broke off when it took off speeding northbound down Stratford.

A short time later, Moses Lake Police saw the vehicle near Road 7-Northeast and Road M-Northeast, a few miles north of Moses Lake. Rivera took off again when Moses Lake Police tried to stop him. They terminated their pursuit after Rivera shut off BMW's headlights.

Rivera continued southbound on Road N-Northeast and eventually lost control of the BMW as he approached Road 3-Northeast.

Deputies say the car went airborne, slid, and rolled multiple times.

Moses Lake firefighters rescued Rivera whose injuries were not considered life threatening. His passenger, 22-year-old Celena Perez of Moses Lake sustained severe head injuries. Both were taken to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake and later taken to a Spokane hospital for treatment. Rivera is in stable condition and Perez is in critical condition.

Investigators believe Rivera was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. It's not known whether Perez was wearing a seat belt. Excessive speed, alcohol and drugs are suspected to have contributed to the crash. Charges are pending against Rivera.

