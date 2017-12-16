Kentucky man resisting arrest plunges 40 feet over overpass

A truck driver trying to escape from police in northern Kentucky fell 40 feet off an overpass, but even that didn't stop him.

A truck driver headed the wrong way on Interstate 471 was about to be taken into custody earlier this month when things took a scary turn. The driver tripped over road debris and fell about 40 feet off the overpass. Police body camera video caught the whole thing.

Bellvue Police officers rushed to search for the suspect, who amazingly got up and ran. A K-9 officer with the Newport Sheriff's Office arrived on scene to track the man down, but he ended up putting the dog in a choke hold.

Eventually officers tased the driver and handcuffed him while waiting for an ambulance. The man was identified as 55-year-old Eugene Lydell from Florida.

Police say Lydell is lucky to be alive.

"I thought he was dead," the officer can be heard saying on his body camera. "When we were looking over the side... I mean he fell over and it was a flat smack right on his back. I don't know how he's still living.."

Police cited Lydell for resisting arrest.