Report: CDC given list of seven banned words and phrases

The Trump administration reportedly banned staff of the nation's top health protection agency from using seven words or phrases in budget-related documents. But federal health officials on Saturday pushed back on the report as members of the science community publicly denounced the idea of such a directive.

According to a report by The Washington Post on Friday, policy analysts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were told during a meeting Thursday that they couldn't use the words "vulnerable," "entitlement," "diversity," "trangender," fetus," "evidence-based" and "science-based."

The meeting was led by Alison Kelly, a senior leader in the agency's Office of Financial Services, the Post reported. She gave no reason for the ban, according to an anonymous analyst in the meeting who spoke with the newspaper.

During the meeting, Kelly reportedly noted that three of the words - vulnerable, entitlement, and diversity - were flagged in the agency's budget drafts. The other words were mentioned verbally, according to the analyst.

In a statement provided to NBC News, a spokesman with the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the CDC, said the assertion that there are "'banned words' had mischaracterized actual discussions."

"HHS will continue to use the best scientific evidence available to improve the health of all Americans," said spokesman Matt Lloyd. "HHS also strongly encourages the use of outcome and evidence data in program evaluations and budget decisions."

The FDA, which operates under the Health and Human Services umbrella, released a statement Saturday as well. In it they say they did not receive the same guidelines as the CDC.

"We haven't received, nor implemented, any directives with respect to the language used at FDA to describe our policy or budget issues," an FDA spokeswoman told STAT.

NBC News reports they reached out to the White House for comment on the story, but had not heard back