Spokane proceeds with full-city plow

The City of Spokane is continuing with its Full-City Plow; City snow removal crews will work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until they plow all streets within the City. About 50 employees are out working to clear snow. Under the City’s revamped snow response plan, a full-City plow should take about three days to complete unless there is additional snowfall.

The primary arterials are mostly bare and wet this afternoon. In the residential areas, crews are making progress. They currently are working in:

Residential Hill Routes, including in North Indian Trail (Route 25), Five Mile (Route 26), Lincoln Heights (Route 13), and Latah/Hangman (Route 10).

Regular Residential Route, including Chief Garry Park (Route 4), Logan (Route 5), Emerson-Garfield (Route 6), and Nevada Heights (Route 20).

The City will continue to work in all four quadrants of the City as the Full-City Plow progresses. The order of plowing by quadrant for the rest of the City residential routes is expected to proceed as follows. :

Northeast –Minnehaha (Route 16), Hillyard (Route 17), Bemiss (Route 18), Whitman (Route 19), & Shiloh Hills (Route 27).

Northwest – Balboa/South Indian Trail (Route 24), Northwest (Route 23), (Browne’s Addition (Route 1), West Central (Route 7), North Hill (Route 21), & Aububon/Downriver (Route 22).

Southeast - Rockwood Hills (Route 12), East Central (Route 3), & Southgate (Route 15).

Southwest – Grandview/Thorpe (Route 9), Cliff-Cannon (Route 2), Manito/Cannon (Route 11), West Hills (Route 8), & Comstock (Route 14).

To see the routes, check out the residential plow route map. To check the progress of City plows, go to the City’s plow map.

Vehicles should be parked on the odd side of the street in residential areas to assist plows. Crews generally will leave berms at the end of driveways in the residential areas. Seven pieces of equipment have been outfitted with gates that are intended to reduce driveway berms as part of a pilot project. That equipment will be rotated around the City throughout the winter. Crews also will work to plow snow away from the curb to help keep snow away from sidewalks.

Because the much of the snow on the downtown streets has melted, the City will not impose parking restrictions in the downtown. Crews will work to move snow about the parking bays.

The City asks that citizens clear a 36-inch pedestrian path on sidewalks with a goal of removing snow by 9 a.m. after the end of snowfall. Please assist your neighbors who may need help removing snow from their driveways and sidewalks. Seniors or disabled individuals can call 3-1-1 to connect with resources for shoveling sidewalks.

Don’t blow or shovel snow into the street, but back into your yard. Clear snow off parked cars to allow plow drivers to see them better, and consider clearing snow and ice around mailboxes and storm drains.

When driving in these wintry conditions, the City is asking motorists to slow down, be patient, and drive according to the conditions. Don't follow plows closely, and please do not try to pass plow trucks; it is very dangerous.