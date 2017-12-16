AP-NORC Poll: 52 percent say country worse off under Trump - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

AP-NORC Poll: 52 percent say country worse off under Trump

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

Americans are painting a pessimistic view of the country and President Donald Trump as 2017 comes to a close.
  
That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey shows less than a quarter of Americans think Trump has made good on the pledges he made to voters.
  
Among Republicans, just half say Trump has kept his promises, which included vows to overhaul his predecessor's health care law, withdraw the U.S. from a nuclear accord with Iran and invest millions in new projects to fix the nation's aging infrastructure. None of those steps have been taken.
  
Just three in 10 Americans said the U.S. is heading in the right direction, and 52 percent said the country is worse off since Trump became president.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • See a movie in a theater every day for a year for only $90? Costco offering bundle with MoviePass and Fandor

    See a movie in a theater every day for a year for only $90? Costco offering bundle with MoviePass and Fandor

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 5:35 PM EST2017-12-13 22:35:41 GMT

    KHQ.COM - If you're into watching movies in theaters AND at home, Costco has a deal for you! The wholesaler is offering an evoucher that bundles a full year of access to MoviePass and Fandor for only $89.99.  MoviePass, which gives free movie tickets, usually costs $120 a year alone. Twelve months of Fandor, a movie streaming service, is $60. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - If you're into watching movies in theaters AND at home, Costco has a deal for you! The wholesaler is offering an evoucher that bundles a full year of access to MoviePass and Fandor for only $89.99.  MoviePass, which gives free movie tickets, usually costs $120 a year alone. Twelve months of Fandor, a movie streaming service, is $60. 

    >>

  • Doctor accused of spiking pregnant girlfriend's drink with abortion pill

    Doctor accused of spiking pregnant girlfriend's drink with abortion pill

    Friday, December 15 2017 2:22 AM EST2017-12-15 07:22:19 GMT

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend's drink with an abortion pill.  Brooke Fiske told News 8 WROC in Rochester that she and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years when she learned she was pregnant.  Fiske says he didn't want to have the baby so Imran tried talking her into having an abortion, but it wasn't something she wanted.  According to WROC, Imran had recently moved from New York to 

    >>

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend's drink with an abortion pill.  Brooke Fiske told News 8 WROC in Rochester that she and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years when she learned she was pregnant.  Fiske says he didn't want to have the baby so Imran tried talking her into having an abortion, but it wasn't something she wanted.  According to WROC, Imran had recently moved from New York to 

    >>

  • Police: Fast food customer in Indiana orders cheese sticks, gets side of cocaine

    Police: Fast food customer in Indiana orders cheese sticks, gets side of cocaine

    Saturday, December 16 2017 2:10 AM EST2017-12-16 07:10:40 GMT
    Police: Fast food customer in Indiana orders cheese sticks, gets side of cocainePolice: Fast food customer in Indiana orders cheese sticks, gets side of cocaine

    GRIFFITH, Ind. - A fast food restaurant in Northwest Indiana will remain closed until police figure out how cocaine allegedly wound up in a customer’s order. A Broad Street Gyros customer called police Nov. 21 saying she thought there was cocaine in her takeout order. According to the Chicago Tribune, the woman told police she found a small baggie of white powder stuffed inside a plastic foam cup along with her cheese sticks. According to 

    >>

    GRIFFITH, Ind. - A fast food restaurant in Northwest Indiana will remain closed until police figure out how cocaine allegedly wound up in a customer’s order. A Broad Street Gyros customer called police Nov. 21 saying she thought there was cocaine in her takeout order. According to the Chicago Tribune, the woman told police she found a small baggie of white powder stuffed inside a plastic foam cup along with her cheese sticks. According to 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Firefighters raising money for Toys for Tots in memory of crash victims

    Firefighters raising money for Toys for Tots in memory of crash victims

    Saturday, December 16 2017 9:39 PM EST2017-12-17 02:39:08 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 8 are making sure that every child has a present to unwrap this holiday season. They’re raising money and getting toy donations for Toys for Tots and it’s in the name of two teenage girls who were taken too soon. James Smock says they do this every year. “We started off initially as raising money for Toys for Tots in the name of Josie and McKenzie who perished in a car accident a few years back an...

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 8 are making sure that every child has a present to unwrap this holiday season. They’re raising money and getting toy donations for Toys for Tots and it’s in the name of two teenage girls who were taken too soon. James Smock says they do this every year. “We started off initially as raising money for Toys for Tots in the name of Josie and McKenzie who perished in a car accident a few years back an...

    >>

  • Zoo officials to take Fiona the hippo off bottle feeding

    Zoo officials to take Fiona the hippo off bottle feeding

    Saturday, December 16 2017 7:43 PM EST2017-12-17 00:43:51 GMT

    CINCINNATI (AP) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden says Fiona the baby hippopotamus will soon eat nothing but grown-up hippo food as she's weaned from her bottles of formula.    Fiona is closing in on 650 pounds (295 kilograms) after being born in January six weeks premature and weighing just 29 pounds (13 kilograms), far smaller than typical hippo newborns. 

    >>

    CINCINNATI (AP) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden says Fiona the baby hippopotamus will soon eat nothing but grown-up hippo food as she's weaned from her bottles of formula.    Fiona is closing in on 650 pounds (295 kilograms) after being born in January six weeks premature and weighing just 29 pounds (13 kilograms), far smaller than typical hippo newborns. 

    >>

  • Florida woman arrested after 3 dogs found in freezer

    Florida woman arrested after 3 dogs found in freezer

    Saturday, December 16 2017 7:30 PM EST2017-12-17 00:30:58 GMT

    PIERSON, Fla. (AP) - Sheriff's deputies checking the home of a Florida woman and her small child found three dead dogs in her freezer and a house covered in filth and cockroaches.    The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that 35-year-old Victoria Kanger was arrested on Thursday and charged with child neglect.

    >>

    PIERSON, Fla. (AP) - Sheriff's deputies checking the home of a Florida woman and her small child found three dead dogs in her freezer and a house covered in filth and cockroaches.    The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that 35-year-old Victoria Kanger was arrested on Thursday and charged with child neglect.

    >>
    •   