Zoo officials to take Fiona the hippo off bottle feeding
See a movie in a theater every day for a year for only $90? Costco offering bundle with MoviePass and Fandor
KHQ.COM - If you're into watching movies in theaters AND at home, Costco has a deal for you! The wholesaler is offering an evoucher that bundles a full year of access to MoviePass and Fandor for only $89.99. MoviePass, which gives free movie tickets, usually costs $120 a year alone. Twelve months of Fandor, a movie streaming service, is $60.>>
Doctor accused of spiking pregnant girlfriend's drink with abortion pill
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend's drink with an abortion pill. Brooke Fiske told News 8 WROC in Rochester that she and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years when she learned she was pregnant. Fiske says he didn't want to have the baby so Imran tried talking her into having an abortion, but it wasn't something she wanted. According to WROC, Imran had recently moved from New York to>>
Police: Fast food customer in Indiana orders cheese sticks, gets side of cocaine
GRIFFITH, Ind. - A fast food restaurant in Northwest Indiana will remain closed until police figure out how cocaine allegedly wound up in a customer’s order. A Broad Street Gyros customer called police Nov. 21 saying she thought there was cocaine in her takeout order. According to the Chicago Tribune, the woman told police she found a small baggie of white powder stuffed inside a plastic foam cup along with her cheese sticks. According to>>
Flames engulf Spokane Valley garage
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update: Units with the Spokane Valley Fire Department and Spokane County Fire District 8 responded to a structure fire just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Arriving crews found a garage at 4209 S. Sunderland was on fire.>>
Caldwell teen found safe after reported missing last year
CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) - Police say a western Idaho teenager who has been missing for more than a year has been found safe. Caldwell Police Lt. Alan Seevers told the Idaho Press-Tribune that 17-year-old Amber Thompson turned herself in to Las Vegas authorities on Wednesday. Thompson was reported missing in September 2016. Thompson's mother previously told the newspaper that her daughter was staying with family in Caldwell while she and her husband attended a...>>
Possible suspension after deputy draws gun on motorcyclist
SEATTLE (AP) - A King County Sheriff's deputy who drew his gun on a motorcyclist while stopped at a red light faces a possible 10-day suspension. KING-TV reports that the Chief of the King County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division recommended the suspension on Friday for 53-year-old Richard Rowe.>>
Firefighters raising money for Toys for Tots in memory of crash victims
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 8 are making sure that every child has a present to unwrap this holiday season. They’re raising money and getting toy donations for Toys for Tots and it’s in the name of two teenage girls who were taken too soon. James Smock says they do this every year. “We started off initially as raising money for Toys for Tots in the name of Josie and McKenzie who perished in a car accident a few years back an...>>
Zoo officials to take Fiona the hippo off bottle feeding
CINCINNATI (AP) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden says Fiona the baby hippopotamus will soon eat nothing but grown-up hippo food as she's weaned from her bottles of formula. Fiona is closing in on 650 pounds (295 kilograms) after being born in January six weeks premature and weighing just 29 pounds (13 kilograms), far smaller than typical hippo newborns.>>
Florida woman arrested after 3 dogs found in freezer
PIERSON, Fla. (AP) - Sheriff's deputies checking the home of a Florida woman and her small child found three dead dogs in her freezer and a house covered in filth and cockroaches. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that 35-year-old Victoria Kanger was arrested on Thursday and charged with child neglect.>>
AP-NORC Poll: 52 percent say country worse off under Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) - Americans are painting a pessimistic view of the country and President Donald Trump as 2017 comes to a close. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey shows less than a quarter of Americans think Trump has made good on the pledges he made to voters.>>
Spokane proceeds with full-city plow
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is continuing with its Full-City Plow; City snow removal crews will work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until they plow all streets within the City. About 50 employees are out working to clear snow. Under the City’s revamped snow response plan, a full-City plow should take about three days to complete unless there is additional snowfall.>>
Report: CDC given list of seven banned words and phrases
WASHINGTON - The Trump administration reportedly banned staff of the nation's top health protection agency from using seven words or phrases in budget-related documents. But federal health officials on Saturday pushed back on the report as members of the science community publicly denounced the idea of such a directive.>>
Ski lift malfunction strands dozens, 5 have minor injuries
BOALSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Police say a ski lift malfunction at a Pennsylvania ski resort had stranded dozens of people and left five with minor injuries. Tussey Mountain ski resort officials in Boalsburg said a chair carrying skiers and snowboarders slipped along the haul rope and slid backward into the chair following it around 10 a.m. Saturday.>>
Mario Batali gives holiday recipe in same email as apology
NEW YORK (AP) - Celebrity chef Mario Batali has issued an apology to his newsletter subscribers for his sexual misconduct against women, but he confounded some by ending his message with a recipe for a "holiday-inspired breakfast.">>
Flames engulf Spokane Valley garage
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update: Units with the Spokane Valley Fire Department and Spokane County Fire District 8 responded to a structure fire just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Arriving crews found a garage at 4209 S. Sunderland was on fire.>>
Kentucky man resisting arrest plunges 40 feet over overpass
BELLVUE, Ky. - A truck driver trying to escape from police in northern Kentucky fell 40 feet off an overpass, but even that didn't stop him. A truck driver headed the wrong way on Interstate 471 was about to be taken into custody earlier this month when things took a scary turn. The driver tripped over road debris and fell about 40 feet off the overpass.>>
