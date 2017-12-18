Shots fired at air base used by US, man detained - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Shots fired at air base used by US, man detained

LONDON -

The Latest on the police response at a British air base used by U.S. Air Force (all times local):
  
A British air base used by the U.S. Air Force was scouted out in 2015 by an Islamic extremist who eventually received a life sentence for plotting an attack against U.S. military personnel.
  
Junead Khan was tried for using his job as a delivery driver to study RAF Mildenhall, the base in England that was locked down on Monday during a disturbance that resulted in a man's arrest.
  
Authorities have not said if the incident at Mildenhall was suspected to be terror-related. Details have not yet been released.
  
A jury convicted Khan last year of planning to travel to Syria as a support of the Islamic State group and preparing possible attacks at Mildenhall and a second English base, RAF Lakenheath.
  
___
  
3:20 p.m.
  
British police say they have detained a man after a "disturbance" at an English air base used by the U.S. Air Force.
  
Suffolk Police said American service personnel fired shots during Monday's incident at the RAF Mildenhall base before the man was arrested. They say the man suffered cuts and bruises and was taken into custody.
  
They say no one else was injured in the incident.
  
It was not immediately clear what the nature of the incident was, but British media reported that a man allegedly tried to break into the facility.
  
Staff Sgt. Rachelle Coleman, a spokeswoman for U.S. Air Force Europe, says a lockdown imposed at the base has been lifted. She referred all other questions to Suffolk police.
  
The Mildenhall base is located 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of London.
  
___
  
3:00 p.m.
  
U.S. Air Force Europe says there are reports of a security incident at British air base used by the U.S. Air Force and that the situation is ongoing.
  
The U.S. has air-refueling assets stationed at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, England, located 80 miles north of London.
  
The Royal Air Force base says it was locked down after reports of a disturbance at 1 p.m. Monday.
  
It says emergency personnel are responding to the situation and that additional details would be provide when possible.
  
British media are suggesting someone in a vehicle tried to force his way through a checkpoint, but this hasn't been confirmed.
  
___
  
2:50 p.m.
  
British police say they are responding to a "significant" incident at a Royal Air Force base used by the U.S. Air Force.
  
Police say it happened at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk and urged the public to stay away from the area for the time being. Police said Monday that further details would be released shortly.
  
British media suggested an individual in a vehicle tried to force his way through a checkpoint, but this wasn't confirmed.
  
RAF officials referred calls to police.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 29-year-old man is facing felony assault charges after admitting to Spokane County Sheriff's deputies that he struck a 25-day-old child in the head hard enough to potentially cause brain damage, according to court documents.  Jase Burnett told detectives he hit his son twice in the forehead on Saturday. 

    DUPONT, Wash. (AP) . - Authorities say 72 people were medically evaluated and taken to hospitals for treatment after a train derailed onto a highway about 50 miles south of Seattle. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jon Nelson said Monday night that of those 72 people, 10 people were in serious condition.

    KHQ.COM - Daytime highs remain in the low to mid 40's through Tuesday, keeping all rain to the valley floors.  The mountains are a different story.  Winter storm warnings remain in place for the Cascades, NE mountains of Washington, Northern and Central Panhandle and Western Montana through Wednesday morning. Significant snow is expected for elevations above 3500 ft.  Be prepared for winter travel.

    KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A Kansas City police officer who was off duty is being called a hero after he stepped into a possible active shooter threat at a Costco on November 26.  Surveillance video shows shoppers fleeing as a man entered the store with a loaded gun, threatening customers.  Captain Michael Howell says as he saw people fleeing, his training kicked in. 

    ORLANDO, Fla. - An animatronic figure of Donald Trump has joined Disney's Hall of Presidents in Florida.The Orlando Sentinel reports that a robotic facsimile of the 45th president of the United States stood front and slightly off-center Monday for the soft reopening of the long-running Walt Disney World attraction. 

