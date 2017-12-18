Family: Boy injured in Texas church shooting in good spirits

The family of a 5-year-old boy who remains hospitalized after being injured in the November shooting rampage inside a Texas church says his recovery is going well and he remains in good spirits.



Ryland Ward has been hospitalized since the Nov. 5 shooting inside the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.



He was shot five times. His stepmother and his two sisters were killed.



KSAT-TV reports that Ryland's great uncle, Earl McMahan, said Monday the boy has had several surgeries.



Doctors also plan to treat Ryland's leg, which has a brace with screws and pins from his hip down to his femur. Ryland has also received skin grafts for his arm



McMahan says Ryland will likely be released from University Hospital in San Antonio before February.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)