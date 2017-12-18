Diddy, Kaepernick, Curry want to buy the Carolina Panthers

Rap star Sean "Diddy" Combs says he wants to by the Carolina Panthers.

Diddy posted a video on Instagram expressing his interest in purchasing the team Sunday, just hours after Panthers' owner Jerry Richardson released a statement saying he plans to sell the NFL team at the end of the season. That comes after the NFL said it has taken over an investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct by Richardson.

In the video Diddy says he would be the "Best NFL owner" and that he would sign former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Dec 17, 2017 at 5:47pm PST

Diddy also tweeted his interest in purchasing the team, which drew the attention of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, who tweeted, "I want in." Kaepernick himself got wind of the plan on Twitter and said, he wanted to be a part of the ownership.

I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet! — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history. — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

This picture was taken back in 2003. This is God’s work. It’s time!!



ATTN all @NFL owners, it’s time for diversity!! It’s time for Black ownership!!



The time is now. Let’s make it happen!! pic.twitter.com/zex7LTZ8mn — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen! https://t.co/sDR4ciciY8 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 18, 2017

In his statement Sunday, Richardson said he, "will not begin the sale process nor entertain inquiries until the very last game is played." So we will have to wait and see how this all turns out.