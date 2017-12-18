City of Spokane completes first full-city plow under revised snow plan

The City of Spokane has reported that it has completed work on a full-city plow that started Friday afternoon. The full-city plow took about three days despite record snowfall Friday and additional snow on Sunday.

Over the next few days, Street Department crews will complete some snow cleanup work on streets around the city. If your block was missed by plows, the city says you should contact 3-1-1 and report it.

The city says plow gates were used in some neighborhoods during the full-city plow to lessen snow berms blocking driveways. This time they were used in the Chief Garry Park and Lincoln Heights neighborhood routes, but will be used in other areas of the city in future full-city plows. Currently only seven pieces of equipment used by the city are equipped with gates as part of a pilot project this year.

The City does ask that citizens who haven’t already shoveled their sidewalks to clear a 36-inch pedestrian path and to assist neighbors who may need help removing snow. Seniors or disabled individuals can call 3-1-1 to connect with resources for shoveling sidewalks.