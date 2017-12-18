Latah County homeless shelter damaged in fire

Latah County homeless shelter damaged in firePosted: Updated:
Court Docs: 25-day-old boy taken to hospital with brain injury; Dad arrested after admitting he hit him in the head
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 29-year-old man is facing felony assault charges after admitting to Spokane County Sheriff's deputies that he struck a 25-day-old child in the head hard enough to potentially cause brain damage, according to court documents. Jase Burnett told detectives he hit his son twice in the forehead on Saturday.>>
The Latest: 72 people taken to hospitals after derailment
DUPONT, Wash. - Authorities say 72 people were medically evaluated and taken to hospitals for treatment after a train derailed onto a highway about 50 miles south of Seattle. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jon Nelson said Monday night that of those 72 people, 10 people were in serious condition.>>
WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: Winter storm warnings in effect across the region!
KHQ.COM - Daytime highs remain in the low to mid 40's through Tuesday, keeping all rain to the valley floors. The mountains are a different story. Winter storm warnings remain in place for the Cascades, NE mountains of Washington, Northern and Central Panhandle and Western Montana through Wednesday morning. Significant snow is expected for elevations above 3500 ft. Be prepared for winter travel.>>
NTSB: Derailed train going 80 mph in 30 mph zone
DUPONT, Wash. - Federal investigators say the Amtrak train that derailed south of Seattle was traveling at 80 mph in a 30 mph zone. Bella Dinh-Zarr, an NTSB board member, said at a Monday night news conference that information from the event data recorder in the rear locomotive provided information about the train's speed.>>
Commuters help people out of derailed train, comfort victims
DUPONT, Wash. (AP) - Daniel Konzelman was one of thousands of commuters barreling along a highway outside Seattle on Monday morning when the emergency response training he learned as an Eagle Scout kicked in. He and a friend pulled over after an Amtrak passenger train hurtled off an overpass and crashed into vehicles on Interstate 5 below, killing at least three people and injuring dozens of others, authorities said.>>
WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: Winter storm warnings in effect across the region!
KHQ.COM - Daytime highs remain in the low to mid 40's through Tuesday, keeping all rain to the valley floors. The mountains are a different story. Winter storm warnings remain in place for the Cascades, NE mountains of Washington, Northern and Central Panhandle and Western Montana through Wednesday morning. Significant snow is expected for elevations above 3500 ft. Be prepared for winter travel.>>
WATCH: Off-duty officer shoots gunman threatening customers in Kansas City Costco
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A Kansas City police officer who was off duty is being called a hero after he stepped into a possible active shooter threat at a Costco on November 26. Surveillance video shows shoppers fleeing as a man entered the store with a loaded gun, threatening customers. Captain Michael Howell says as he saw people fleeing, his training kicked in.>>
Donald Trump joins Disney's Hall of Presidents
ORLANDO, Fla. - An animatronic figure of Donald Trump has joined Disney's Hall of Presidents in Florida.The Orlando Sentinel reports that a robotic facsimile of the 45th president of the United States stood front and slightly off-center Monday for the soft reopening of the long-running Walt Disney World attraction.>>
DUPONT, Wash. - Federal investigators say the Amtrak train that derailed south of Seattle was traveling at 80 mph in a 30 mph zone. Bella Dinh-Zarr, an NTSB board member, said at a Monday night news conference that information from the event data recorder in the rear locomotive provided information about the train's speed.>>
The Latest: 72 people taken to hospitals after derailment
DUPONT, Wash. - Authorities say 72 people were medically evaluated and taken to hospitals for treatment after a train derailed onto a highway about 50 miles south of Seattle. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jon Nelson said Monday night that of those 72 people, 10 people were in serious condition.>>
Mad Minute stories for December 18, 2017
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, December 18th.>>
Massive California wildfire half contained
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Officials say firefighters in Southern California have reached the halfway point in their attempt to corral a massive wildfire. But state fire Deputy Chief Mark Brown says before the fire is fully contained, the blaze will almost certainly become the biggest in state history.>>
Scientists hope to inject robo-cat with AI to help seniors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Toymaker Hasbro and scientists at Brown University have received a $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation to find ways to add artificial intelligence to Hasbro's "Joy for All" robotic cat as a way to help older adults with simple tasks. The cat that's currently on the market is aimed at seniors and meant to act as a "companion.">>
White House temporarily removes petition tool
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is temporarily removing a petition tool from its website after 11 months of silence, promising to respond to public concerns next year. The Trump administration says the platform, used extensively by critics and less frequently by allies, will return in late January as a new site.>>
Commuters help people out of derailed train, comfort victims
DUPONT, Wash. (AP) - Daniel Konzelman was one of thousands of commuters barreling along a highway outside Seattle on Monday morning when the emergency response training he learned as an Eagle Scout kicked in. He and a friend pulled over after an Amtrak passenger train hurtled off an overpass and crashed into vehicles on Interstate 5 below, killing at least three people and injuring dozens of others, authorities said.>>
