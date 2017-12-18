Latah County homeless shelter damaged in fire

A Latah County homeless shelter is unable to provide people with shelter after a fire heavily damaged one of their buildings.

The fire happened Sunday night at Sojourners' Alliance Shelter in Moscow Idaho. The shelter says the men's house was damaged late Sunday. No one was hurt in the fire, but all the men who live in the building have temporarily been placed in a motel. The shelter's offices were also located in the building that was damaged and will remain closed until fire crews conclude their investigation of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known as of Monday evening.

According to the shelter's Facebook page, "Sojourners' Alliance operates a transitional housing facility for homeless men, women and families, as well as a permanent housing program for literally homeless individuals or families with a disability. In addition to long-term housing, our programs offer supplemental food assistance, on-site case management, counseling services, and referrals to other area agencies in an effort to help our clients become self-sufficient and get back on their feet."

If you would like to help Sojourners' Alliance, the shelter asks that you do so here: https://avenuesforhope.org/designee/sojourners-alliance